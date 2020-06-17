Spring Senior Standouts: “The Madera 11” (Web Extra)

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the 2020 spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors throughout the central valley. As a way of saluting some of these outstanding seniors, the Sports Central team is presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts.” They will air at 6 pm and at 11 pm each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday through the end of June. Others, like the story below, will appear here on our website.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just call them the “Madera 11.”

This year, for the first time in its 126-year history, dating back to 1894, Madera High School can boast its biggest class ever of student-athletes who will be playing sports at the next level.

And they’re all girls!

Joslynn Davis – softball, Bethune-Cookman

Joslynn Davis

Unique Ford – track & field, CSU Fullerton

Unique Ford

Lola Gill – water polo, Salem University

Lola Gill

Tara Goertzen – swimming, University of Idaho

Tara Goertzen

Bailey Hansen – water polo, Fresno State

Bailey Hansen

Penelopi Leach – track & field, Vanguard

Emily Lopez-Ibarra – water polo, Fresno Pacific

Camile Nunez – softball, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Camile Nunez

Valerie Ornelas – softball, CSU Fullerton

Linda Perez – track & field/cross country, Minot State

Sofia Perez – softball/volleyball, York College

Sofia Perez

