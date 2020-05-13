Spring Senior Standout: Tyler Mansheim

A short time after it began, the coronavirus pandemic forced the CIF to cancel the rest of the spring sports season, which meant an abrupt ending to the high school careers of spring sports seniors around the central valley. As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, our Sports Central team will be presenting a series of stories called “Senior Standouts” each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June.

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Tyler Mansheim will always remember 2019. He helped Buchanan win a section championship, he became a three-time high school all-American and he signed a national letter of intent to swim at SMU.

“That was just an amazing year,” said Mansheim, a senior swimmer. “Buchanan, we’ve kind of been on the rise lately. Basically, that year is when everything kind of set in motion. We had two all-American relays, three all-American swims, and everybody was showing up and everybody was showing out.”

Including, obviously, Tyler Mansheim. And, by the way, Mansheim has only been swimming for four years!

“I was a baseball player all the way up through my life and then I started playing water polo in seventh and eighth grade and I’m like, ‘you know what, let’s take swim for a spin,'” he said. “I started to swim and started to swim and I started to realize, ‘oh, I’m starting to get ahead of these guys. What’s happening?'”

“As a freshman when he came out and played water polo he was pretty good, big kid, he passed the eyeball test,” said Buchanan head coach Dave Pickford. “But we said, water polo is gonna get easier if you get better at swimming.

“Tyler is a very humble guy…respectful. His teammates love him.”

And they were very close to celebrating one more accomplishment with him; Tyler Mansheim is one point away from being recognized as the best swimmer in Buchanan history.

“I really just wanted to leave my mark,” he said. “I want to be that guy that people can look up to and just be that person.”

Added Pickford, “He was just one of those swimmers that we figured was going to drop in his best event, drop in his other events as well. So the expectations were high.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.