Spring Senior Standout: Clarissa Moreno

As a way of honoring some of these outstanding seniors, our Sports Central team will be presenting a series of stories called "Senior Standouts" each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday through the end of June.

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As a three-sport athlete, Clarissa Moreno is not used to this much downtime.

“I miss being with my teammates the most, being able to communicate with them,” she says. “And then just being on the field. Because I went from playing sports everyday to not being able to be on the field at all.”

Not just playing, excelling.

Clarissa Moreno went to three section championships in a span of nine months, from May 2018 through February 2019, and she won two of them. She plays volleyball, basketball and softball, the sport she will play in college next season at Boise State.

“She is a coach’s dream,” says Selma head softball coach Chris Tapia. “I have a little bit of a unique situation where I coached her in middle school. And so I have seen her interactions with teammates throughout the years and they have never changed. She has always been a team player. She is always a hard-working and humble young lady and it always shows on the field.”

Those traits have earned Moreno the distinction of being Selma’s Athlete of the Year. And, by the way, she actually committed to Boise State as a freshman.

“I think I was at a tournament and another girl on my team was committed to Boise at the time,” she recalls. “When they were watching her, I guess they saw me. So they invited me to camp. They offered me a scholarship and the next week I committed.”

“We’re gonna be rooting for her no matter what color she’s wearing,” smiles Tapia. “I am a Fresno State alum myself, but when she is up to bat I’m gonna be rooting for Clarissa.”

