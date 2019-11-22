Sports Central Update: Thursday – Nov. 21st, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. — On Friday night, former Fresno State defensive end Chris Lewis will enter the MMA cage for the 5th time as a pro, when he takes on Eduardo Perez as part of the Combate Americas Fight Card at the Save Mart Center. The first bout begins at 7pm.

In boxing, WBC and WBO Junior Welterweight World Champion Jose Ramirez will get a chance to defend his world titles on February 1st in China on ESPN. The Avenal-native will face Viktor Postol.

The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell to BYU on Thursday, 71-65, and is now 3-2 overall.

The Bulldog volleyball team lost in straight sets at Boise State, 3-0.

The Fresno State football team will host Nevada on Saturday night in its final home game of the season on Senior Day. Kick-off is set for 7:30pm at Bulldog Stadium.