Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead

Sports Central covers Kobe’s life, legacy: Part 3

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sports Anchor Scott Bemis and Andrew Marden are joined by Fresno State Men’s Basketball analyst and former NBA scout Marc Q Jones to give reaction to Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday morning in a helicopter crash near Calabasas in Southern California.

