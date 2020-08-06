Sparkle Soojian plans to help young boy with cancer if she is named “Ms. Health and Fitness 2020”

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A little more than two weeks ago, the competition began for “Ms. Health and Fitness 2020.” Fresno’s Sparkle Soojian is one of the many hopefuls who made the first cut.

The next cut is on Thursday night.

Soojian is currently the leader in her group. If she wins the whole competition, she gets to be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers, as well as receive $20,000.

She wants to use that money to help her friend’s son, who has cancer.

“They have a GoFundMe page,” says Soojian. “And I would like to give a big chunk of the wins to her, because they need that. It is a life and death situation.”

“It’s just tough seeing (my son) go through it because he is obviously feeling the effects of the chemo,” says Alyssa Zepeda, the mother of 12-year-old Logan Ochoa, who was recently diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma. “He has lost all his hair, his appetite isn’t what it used to be.

“So I actually met Sparkle from working at GB3. She is definitely an amazing advocate for anything she sets her mind to. She’s just an amazing friend to have.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.