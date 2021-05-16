Spaic 3-peats as MW Champion; Diamond ‘Dogs fall to Nevada in Saturday’s doubleheader

CLOVIS, Calif. — Day three of the Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships took place on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

Fresno State senior Vanja Spaic on a mission to win her third Mountain West javelin championship, which she accomplished with ease. Her second throw was her best of the day at 52.31m.

“I came in expecting to win, and that’s what happened. I’m happy with it. I’m very happy with the win,” said Spaic.

“It’s an honor, I’m happy to defend my title. Third time, and it means a lot to be a Mountain West champion, to bring points to my school and just to enjoy the competition. I’m very, very grateful,” Spaic added.

She also set a new facility record in the process.

Meanwhile, at Bob Bennett Stadium, the Fresno State baseball team hosted the Nevada Wolf Pack in a Saturday doubleheader. The Bulldogs’ comeback came up short in game one, falling 9-6, and got run-ruled in game two falling 14-2.

Nevada has now won 10-straight games against Mountain West competition.

The series finale is set for 1:35pm on Sunday.