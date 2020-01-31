Sierra Pacific girls extend win streak to 12 games

HANFORD, Calif. — The Sierra Pacific girls basketball team entered Thursday night on an 11-game winning streak and extended it to 12. The Golden Bears hosted the Granite Hills Grizzlies who opened up on a 47-2 run and ended up winning 95-18. Sierra Pacific improves to 17-6 overall and 9-0 in league play. Senior Celeste Lewis led her team with 21 points, junior Kylie Brasil had 15 points, and seniors Alana Roberts and Annabelle Saavedra added 11 each.

Sierra Pacific will host Yosemite (18-6, 5-1) on Saturday, February 1st at 6pm in a Pink Out game.