The Sierra boys basketball team fell 89-58 to the top-seed Lynwood in the division V championship. The Chieftains finished the 22-23 season with a 31-6 overall record.

Junior Logan Kilbert led the way for the Chieftains scoring 19 points, followed by Nathan Kempen who finished with 16 points.

Lynwood was led by Jason Crowe Jr. who had 36 points. The freshman powered the Knights past Sierra. Chace Holley scored 24 points in Lynwood’s victory.