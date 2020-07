Richard Figueroa was honored on Tuesday, named the State Junior of the Year on the boys’ side by Cal-Hi Sports.

Figueroa, a three-time state champion wrestler at Selma High School, was 38-0 this past season and was the No. 1 wrestler in the nation at 113 pounds.

