SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day has arrived in Indianapolis.
And while this year’s race won’t feature fans, many race-day traditions are alive and well.
Here’s a look at the schedule for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (All Times PDT):
- 11 a.m.: All Cars on Grid
- 11 a.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins
- 11:20 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”
- 11:47 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 12:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services
- 12:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- 12:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley
- 12:11 p.m.: “Taps”
- 12:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson
- 12:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 12:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro
- 12:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
- 12:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 12:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 12:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.
