SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day has arrived in Indianapolis.

And while this year’s race won’t feature fans, many race-day traditions are alive and well.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (All Times PDT):

11 a.m.: All Cars on Grid

All Cars on Grid 11 a.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins

NBC Live Coverage Begins 11:20 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”

“On the Banks of the Wabash” 11:47 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions 1 2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services

Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services 1 2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis 1 2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley

Rifle Volley 12 :11 p.m.: “Taps”

“Taps” 1 2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson

National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson 1 2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds 1 2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro

“Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro 1 2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

“Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison 1 2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds 1 2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway 12:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.