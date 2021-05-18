Saturday Showdown: Jose Ramirez ready to face Josh Taylor in unification bout

(KGPE) – The biggest fight in the boxing career of Jose Ramirez is in four days.

On Saturday, the Avenal native will take on Josh Taylor in Las Vegas in a unification fight to determine the undisputed super lightweight champion.

Both fighters are undefeated, and each of them currently holds two belts.

“I’ve been preparing for this fight all my life, since the age of eight years old,” said Ramirez, who is 26-0 with 17 KOs. “First and foremost, I’ve always respected the sport of boxing very, very much, I’m a very dedicated person to the sport…this is a fight that’s gonna bring a lot of glory to myself, to my family. And it’s gonna make me the first Mexican fighter, of Mexican descent, Mexican-American fighter, to become undisputed world champion in the history of boxing.

“So this is a historical fight for me as well.”

“It’s got the makings to be an absolute barnburner fight, because he comes to fight and I come to fight,” said Taylor, who is 17-0 with 13 KOs. “So it’s gonna be a good fight for sure.”