Saturday on the diamond

(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State softball team swept its Saturday doubleheader at Utah State and improves to 5-0 in Mountain West play.

In game one, the Bulldogs were led by Hailey Dolcini in the circle. The senior tossed nine shutout innings and only allowed three hits while striking out 10.

There was no score until the 9th inning, when Vanessa Hernandez hit a solo home run as the ‘Dogs gutted out a 1-0 victory.

Runs came a lot easier in game two for the Bulldogs as they beat the Aggies 9-1 in five innings. They’ll wrap up the series on Sunday at 9:30am PT.

F/5: Fresno State defeats Utah State in run-rule fashion in game two of the doubleheader, and sweep the day



The 'Dogs improve to 5-0 in @MountainWest games, and are outscoring their league opponents 27-2

Meanwhile, the Fresno State baseball team added a two-game series at Stanford this weekend.

On Saturday, the Diamond ‘Dogs had a rough first inning. Starting pitcher Alex Kendrick faced seven Cardinal batters and didn’t record a single out while giving up 3 hits, 7 earned runs and walked three.

Fresno State senior Vinny Bologna went 3-for-3 at the dish and hit his first home run as a Bulldog, however, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell 12-4 in game one.

T7 | HOME RUN



Bologna goes deep for the first time as a Bulldog!

Fresno State will look to split the series on Sunday at 1:05pm PT. Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Batesole is one win away from his 600th career win.