Clovis, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Highlights of Sanger’s 65-58 win over Roosevelt and Clovis’ 68-58 win over Fresno Christian, in the quarterfinals of the Clovis Elks Classic Thursday night at Clovis High School.

41st Clovis Elks Classic

Championship Bracket

Sanger 65 Roosevelt 58

Reno 39 West (Tracy) 32

Buchanan 66 Pleasant Grove 52

Clovis 68 Fresno Christian 58

Consolation

Kennedy 63 Kerman 60

Ridgeview 65 Merced 61 (cons

Fowler 66 Hanford West 64

Selma 61 Atwater 56

Lemoore 73 McFarland 70

Friday’s Championship Bracket Semifinals

6 p.m. – Sanger vs Buchanan (at Clovis HS)

7:30 p.m. – Clovis vs Reno (at Clovis HS)

72nd Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational

VISALIA, Calif. – The 16-team Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational in Visalia is also taking place this week, and three teams from our viewing area – Redwood, Tulare Union, and Tulare Western won their quarterfinal matchups on Thursday.

Thursday’s Quarterfinal Scores – Championship Bracket



North 54: Nate Becerra 22 pts

El Diamante 46: Santana Guijarro 26pts



Redwood 42: Evan Galley 11 pts

Dinuba 39: Bryce Watley 16 pts

Tulare Union 67: Nemiah Moreno 12 pts

Exeter 41: Aden Plyman 20

Tulare Western 58: Malachi Ficher 22 pts

Porterville 54: Camden Haynes 14 pts



Friday’s Semifinals – Championship Bracket



6 p.m. – North vs. Redwood (at Mt. Whitney HS)

7:45 p.m. – Tulare Western vs. Tulare Union (at Mt. Whitney HS)

Consolation Bracket

Justin Garza 63: Cameron Green 23 pts

Pioneer Valley 61: Elias Giddings 20 pts

Hanford 65: Devin Jeffries 15 pts

Kingsburg 44: Isaak Smith 16 pts

Golden West 61: Jagar Brooks 23 pts

Mt Whitney 55: Izzy Briggs 18 pts

Delano 64: Jothan Amodo and Ibrahim Shuwalt 26 pts

Monache 60: Ty Baxter 19 pts