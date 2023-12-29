Clovis, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Highlights of Sanger’s 65-58 win over Roosevelt and Clovis’ 68-58 win over Fresno Christian, in the quarterfinals of the Clovis Elks Classic Thursday night at Clovis High School.
41st Clovis Elks Classic
Championship Bracket
Sanger 65 Roosevelt 58
Reno 39 West (Tracy) 32
Buchanan 66 Pleasant Grove 52
Clovis 68 Fresno Christian 58
Consolation
Kennedy 63 Kerman 60
Ridgeview 65 Merced 61 (cons
Fowler 66 Hanford West 64
Selma 61 Atwater 56
Lemoore 73 McFarland 70
Friday’s Championship Bracket Semifinals
6 p.m. – Sanger vs Buchanan (at Clovis HS)
7:30 p.m. – Clovis vs Reno (at Clovis HS)
72nd Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational
VISALIA, Calif. – The 16-team Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational in Visalia is also taking place this week, and three teams from our viewing area – Redwood, Tulare Union, and Tulare Western won their quarterfinal matchups on Thursday.
Thursday’s Quarterfinal Scores – Championship Bracket
North 54: Nate Becerra 22 pts
El Diamante 46: Santana Guijarro 26pts
Redwood 42: Evan Galley 11 pts
Dinuba 39: Bryce Watley 16 pts
Tulare Union 67: Nemiah Moreno 12 pts
Exeter 41: Aden Plyman 20
Tulare Western 58: Malachi Ficher 22 pts
Porterville 54: Camden Haynes 14 pts
Friday’s Semifinals – Championship Bracket
6 p.m. – North vs. Redwood (at Mt. Whitney HS)
7:45 p.m. – Tulare Western vs. Tulare Union (at Mt. Whitney HS)
Consolation Bracket
Justin Garza 63: Cameron Green 23 pts
Pioneer Valley 61: Elias Giddings 20 pts
Hanford 65: Devin Jeffries 15 pts
Kingsburg 44: Isaak Smith 16 pts
Golden West 61: Jagar Brooks 23 pts
Mt Whitney 55: Izzy Briggs 18 pts
Delano 64: Jothan Amodo and Ibrahim Shuwalt 26 pts
Monache 60: Ty Baxter 19 pts