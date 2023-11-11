FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – San José State claimed the Valley Trophy for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, beating Fresno State, 42-18.

The Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t stop the Spartans’ strong run game. Senior Kairee Robinson rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Fresno native Quali Conley added 93 rushing yards on 15 carries.

“We got beat. We got beat by a better team tonight,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford after the game.

San José State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Fresno State’s offense struggled on Saturday night. In the first half, the Bulldogs only had 157 total yards. Quarterback Mikey Keene, who got injured late in the first half and did not return, threw for 110 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Bulldogs went into the second half trailing, 28-10.

Logan Fife, who replaced Keene, threw for 115 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The interception was returned 98 yards for a touchdown, and it gave San Jose State a 42-10 lead early in the third quarter.

With the loss, the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-2 MW) will now need help to make it to the Mountain West championship game. They have to win their two remaining games in the regular season, and they need both San Jose State and UNLV to each lose once.

resno State hosts New Mexico (3-7, 1-5 MW) next Saturday.