(KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Memorial boys basketball team was honored on Thursday after securing its first state championship in program history. The Panthers beat Pacifica Christian/Orange County 58-47 for the division II crown in Sacramento. The Panthers finished the 2022-23 season with a 26-9 overall record.

“Its always amazing to make history, especially coming out of the valley. We always get overlooked talent-wise” said senior guard Armari Carraway.

Mayor Jerry Dyer joined in on the celebrations at the SJM gym by presenting the team with a proclamation.

“This was amazing having Mayor Dyer here. He’s a busy man so for him to come and spend his time with us is absolutely amazing. It was a really special day for us” said head coach Brad Roznovsky.