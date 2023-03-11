(KSEE/KGPE) – Two local high school basketball programs made their first appearance at a state title game and both brought home championship hardware from Sacramento. The San Joaquin Memorial boys secured a 58-47 win over Pacifica Christian to claim the division II crown.

Mike Davis Jr. led the way for the Panthers scoring 17 points and collecting 14 rebounds. Armari Carraway followed with 13 points for Memorial.

The Central girls defeated Bonita Vista 52-41. Talia Maxwell was the story for the Grizzlies scoring 24 points and 24 rebounds.

Both San Joaquin Memorial and Central didn’t win Central Section championship games but came home from the Golden 1 Center state champions.