San Joaquin Memorial boys basketball secured a dominant 80-57 victory over the Sanger Apaches on Friday night.

With the win, Memorial improves to 18-6 overall and stays undefeated at 7-0 in league play. The SJM Panthers return to action on Monday hosting Hoover at 6:30 p.m.

Sanger looks to bounce-back on Wednesday hosting Edison. Opening tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.