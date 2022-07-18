Fresno State junior Zach Morgan was selected by the team he grew up watching. Morgan was drafted with the final pick of the seventh round at No. 226 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft to the San Francisco Giants.

This past season at Fresno State, Morgan earned All-Mountain West First Team honors. The Stockton native was also named one of three finalists for the Buster Posey National Catcher of the Year Award.

Morgan led the Diamond ‘Dogs and ranked fifth in the Mountain West hitting .381and he started all 55 games behind the plate.

Morgan shared that a former Bulldog he looks up to in the league is current SF Giants catcher Austin Wynns. He’s talked with the ex-Diamond ‘Dog for advice on navigating the pros.