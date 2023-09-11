(KRON) — It’s not easy to become a true star as an offensive lineman in the NFL, but that’s exactly what Trent Williams has done.

While their roles are vital, linemen are often overlooked in favor of “skill positions” and their explosive plays. However, Williams was voted as the 14th-best player in the NFL by his peers, making him the highest-ranked lineman in the league.

Williams helped lead the 49ers to a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He briefly left with an injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the star left tackle would be fine.

Before the game, Williams chatted with KRON4’s Kate Rooney about how his 13 years of experience help his preparation, his teammate Nick Bosa’s new contract, and more. You can watch the full interview using the video player above.