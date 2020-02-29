Sam Boghosian (1931-2020)

Tom Flores refers to Sam Boghosian as one of the best line coaches he’s ever been around. And coming from Flores, the Sanger native who led the Raiders to two Super Bowls as a head coach (with Boghosian on staff), that is saying something!

As a teenager, Boghosian had polio. But that did not prevent him from being a two-sport athlete at Fresno High School, and later a football player at UCLA. He was a member of that 1954 Bruins team that won the national championship.

Sam Boghosian would also coach at UCLA, part of a 30-year coaching career that included stops at Oregon State, the Houston Oilers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Raiders.

Boghosian was a 1978 inductee into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame. He died on February 23rd, 2020 at the age of 88.