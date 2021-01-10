Sabalenka beats Jabeur in Abu Dhabi for 12-win streak

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka recorded her 12th consecutive win in tour tennis matches Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ons Jabeur for a place in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Despite problems on serve and six double faults, the fourth-seeded Sabalenka earned a measure of revenge for her defeat to Jabeur in their only previous match in the third round of the French Open in October.

“I didn’t give her any time to play, to make her trick shots,” Sabalenka said. “At Roland Garros, the courts were really slow and she had time and it was really tricky tennis. I think this was the key to today’s win.”

Sabalenka has won every match she’s played since the loss to Jabeur at Roland Garros, and finished last season with titles at the indoor Ostrava and Linz tournaments.

The win over Jabeur sets up a quarterfinal match against sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina, who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-4 in their third-round match.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

