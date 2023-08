(KSEE/KGPE) – After a terrific preseason, former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers has made the Rams active roster, but other players with ties to the Valley were cut Tuesday, as the NFL trimmed its rosters from 90 to 53.

Update: In addition to the players mentioned in the report in the newscast, former Fresno State standout linebacker Mykal Walker was cut by the Bears, and former Clovis West quarterback Adrian Martinez was cut by the Lions Tuesday.