Multiple reports Wednesday announced Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore is headed to the SEC. The University of Missouri is hiring Moore as the next offensive coordinator of the Tigers program.

Source: Missouri is finalizing a deal to make Fresno State OC Kirby Moore the school's next offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He was the OC/QB coach and play caller for Fresno State's Mountain West champion this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2023

Moore has been on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff since 2017 and spent one season as OC for Fresno State. The ‘Dogs are fresh off a historic season. The Bulldogs won the Mountain West and finished with a 10-4 record after starting out 1-4. Fresno State closed out the year with a 29-6 win over Washington State in the LA Bowl.

The news of Moore’s departure on Wednesday morning followed with the Bulldogs’ defensive captain and senior safety Evan Williams entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.