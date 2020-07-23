Washington NFL team becomes Washington Football Team for 2020 season

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Washington D.C.’s NFL team has announced its temporary team name for the upcoming season as the Washington Football Team.

The news comes after the team released a statement on July 13 saying they were retiring the Redskins name and logo.

“For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the ‘Washington Football Team’ pending adoption of our new name. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use ‘Washington Football Team’ immediately. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season,” said officials in a statement released.

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number. All references to the Redskins name and logo will be removed from the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933. FedEx — whose CEO is a minority owner — and other prominent sponsors called on Snyder to drop the name, and he did so after launching a review process.

Red Wolves and Red Tails are among the betting favorites for the new name.

“I think it’s critically important because you don’t want to do (a name change) again,” Carnegie Mellon associate professor of marketing and strategy Tim Derdenger said recently. “You don’t want to mess this up, so they really need to take it seriously.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

