Report: Jalen Green agrees to memorabilia deal with Upper Deck

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A couple of weeks ago, Jalen Green made history.

Green, a Fresno native (San Joaquin Memorial HS), became the first player to sign up for the NBA’s professional pathway program, a program in which he is guaranteed to make at least $500,000.

He will soon have even more money coming his way courtesy of Upper Deck.

Yahoo Sources: Fresno phenom @JalenGreen – potential No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft and first high school prospect to sign with G League – agrees to deal with Upper Deck, becoming third player to sign a memorabilia contract directly out of high school (LeBron James, Dwight Howard). — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 28, 2020

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Green has agreed to a memorabilia deal with Upper Deck. The details of that deal are not known at this time, but it is rare for a player just out of high school to have a memorabilia deal.

Upper Deck, headquartered in Carlsbad, is a company that began with trading cards in the late 1980’s. It has since expanded to include other products.

“Our No. 1 mission has been to capture the excitement of the game and deliver it to fans of all ages through high quality, innovative, authentic and collectible products,” says its website.

