by: Scott Bemis
Posted: Oct 4, 2022 / 07:13 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 4, 2022 / 07:13 PM PDT
FRESNO, Calif. – Speaking after practice Tuesday, several Fresno State football players acknowledged the frustration of the last three games, but also stressed the importance of moving forward with conference play about to start.
