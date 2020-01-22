Red-hot Bulldog women looking to stay perfect Wednesday

Breaking News
FRESNO — The red-hot Fresno State women’s basketball team will be back in action Wednesday night, when the Bulldogs welcome Colorado State to the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs are all alone in first place in the Mountain West at 7-0 (14-4 overall), while the Rams will enter at 3-4 in the conference (9-9 overall).

With the top-ranked scoring offense in the conference, the Bulldogs play a fun, entertaining style that is really fan-friendly.

The Bulldogs are averaging over 78 points per game, and the last time out against Wyoming, they posted 89 in a 30-point win over Wyoming.

“People are taking note, and understanding where we’re at, where we’ve been, who we’re playing next,” said head coach Jaime White. “We had a line around the Save Mart the other night (Saturday vs. Wyoming) for autographs, so it’s fun to see.”

Colorado State will offer an interesting contrast in style to the Bulldogs.

The Rams have the top scoring defense in the league.

Tipoff set for 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

