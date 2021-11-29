Reaction to death of Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer at Masters

FILE – Lee Elder watches the flight of his ball as he tees off in the first round of play at the Masters in Augusta, Ga., in this April 10, 1975, file photo. Elder broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow. The PGA Tour confirmed Elder’s death, which was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it spoke with Elder’s family. He was 87. (AP Photo/File)

Reaction to the death of Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play at the Masters:

“Lee Elder was a pioneer, and in so many ways. Yes, he was the first black golfer to play in the Masters Tournament, but that simply underlined the hard work Lee put in to further the cause of everyone who has a dream to play on the PGA Tour and perhaps thinks there were too many barriers before them. It was wonderful that the Masters Tournament and Augusta National paid a well-deserved tribute to Lee by inviting him to be an honorary starter on this last Masters. That morning, you could see the joy in Lee’s face, and Gary Player and I were honored to enjoy that moment with him. That memory will remain special for so many, including me, for many years to come.” — 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus.

“It’s remarkable to look back on Lee’s life and career and realize the hardships he endured and the sacrifices he made to reach golf’s highest level. To have the success he had, while paving the way for others to dream big and achieve, is a testament to the type of man he was and how much talent he possessed.” — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Look out for the ones coming behind you. Lee Elder was an incredible contribution to golf and made history because of his talent, not just because he was African-American. I’m fortunate to have had the chance to learn from him.” — Harold Varner III, one of the handful of Black players on the PGA Tour.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Lee Elder. Lee was the definition of a trailblazer, and his impact on the game of golf will never be forgotten.” — LPGA Tour.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Lee Elder has passed away. Lee’s impact on our sport will never be forgotten.” — The R&A, organizers of the British Open.

“In 1975, Lee Elder became the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters Tournament. He broke other color barriers as well. A trailblazer, an athlete, and a true gentleman. May he Rest In Peace as his legacy lives on.” — Tennis great Billie Jean King.

