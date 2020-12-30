RB Charles Williams to return to UNLV for another senior season

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – Charles Williams is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA. He announced on Tuesday that he will return to UNLV for another senior season in 2021.

Williams, a native of Fresno (Bullard HS), is one of the best running backs in the Mountain West Conference. In 2019, he led the conference in rushing with 1,257 yards.

In 2020, in a six-game season for the Rebels, Williams rushed for 495 yards and four touchdowns. (That included 89 yards and a touchdown against Fresno State in early November.)

Charles Williams is currently the fourth-leading rusher in UNLV history (2,940 yds), and he has ten career 100-yard rushing games.