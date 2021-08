VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Rawhide took down the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday night, 8-3, behind two RBI from SP Chen and six strikeouts from relief pitcher Jake Rice.

And the Rawhide came from behind to win the game, after trailing 2-0 heading to the bottom of the second inning.

The Grizzlies (61-31) still lead the season series, 17-3.

The two Highway 99 rivals will face off again on Thursday night, continuing their series at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.