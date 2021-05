CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) - Reaching herd immunity in the foreseeable future in the U.S. is unlikely due to vaccine hesitancy and variants, according to scientists and health experts who spoke with the New York Times. The article published on Monday has generated much conversation on what this could mean for the country --- and for health experts locally, what this could mean for the Central Valley.

"It's unfortunate and a little disheartening actually," UC Merced Assistant Professor of Biology Juris Grasis said. “The numbers that would require for us to reach herd immunity or population immunity is actually quite high.”