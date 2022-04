The Visalia Rawhide honored Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. on Saturday evening. The Tulare native threw the first pitch to Bakersfield’s Jacen Roberson.

The first 500 fans at Saturday’s game against the San Jose Giants received a Richard Torrez Jr. bobblehead.

The Giants ultimately defeated the Rawhide 10-2. The six-game series comes to a close on Sunday at Valley Strong Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.