LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Earlier this month Raiders head coach Jon Gruden surprised Allegiant Stadium workers by paying a virtual visit. He thanked the workers for a job well done.

Allegiant Stadium is set to be completed by the end of this month. The Raiders hope to play their first game in the new $2 billion stadium on September 21 against the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders open their first season in Las Vegas September 13 at Carolina.

This video was provided by Raiders.com