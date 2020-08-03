VIDEO: A look inside Raiders training camp

Raiders

by: Ron Futrell and Raiders.com

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Las Vegas Raiders training camp is underway at the new Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. The Raiders released this video Thursday of the inside of the facility, narrated by Head Coach Jon Gruden.

The Raiders are working out indoors because of the Las Vegas heat. The new $75 million facility also doubles as offices for the Raiders.

The plan for the Raiders was to workout in Napa, California where the weather is nicer this time of year and they have facilities there as well.

