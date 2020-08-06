Two Raiders’ players placed on Covid19 Reserve list

Raiders

by: Ron Futrell

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 15: Defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after sacking quarterback Gardner Minshew II (not pictured) of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at RingCentral Coliseum on December 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It is a simple note on the Raiders transaction list on Thursday. It reads: “Placed DE Maxx Crosby and RB Rod Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 list.”

You figured this was bound to happen. It is just a matter of sheer numbers. When you have the large number of people it takes to run an NFL team, some are bound to test positive.

Crosby is the Raiders first projected starter to be put on the COVID-19 list. He led the team last year with 10 sacks. It’s likely that the players will miss a couple weeks of training camp until they are cleared to return after negative tests.

