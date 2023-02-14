Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expects to be attentive Sunday whether he plays or watches from the sideline. (AP Photo/David Becker)

HENDERSON, Nev (KSEE/KGPE) – The Derek Carr era is officially over in Las Vegas. According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the Raiders have informed Carr that he has been released.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first person to report the news.

Derek Carr had been the Raiders’ starting quarterback since 2014, the year he was drafted by the team in the second round out of Fresno State. He is the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards and in passing touchdowns, but he was benched with two games remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Had Carr been on the roster on Wednesday, his full salary for 2023 would have become guaranteed ($32.9 million), as well as a portion of his salary for 2024 ($7.5 million).

The 32-year-old Carr visited the New Orleans Saints last week, and he is expected to draw interest from a handful of other teams. He is 63-79 in his nine seasons as a starting quarterback in the NFL.