INDIANAPOLIS (KGPE) – The NFL Combine is taking place in Indianapolis this week. It is a place where NFL hopefuls are both interviewed by, and work out in front of, head coaches and general managers.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach: Josh McDaniels. On Wednesday, he was asked about the quarterback he inherited: Derek Carr.

“I have met and spoken to Derek a number of times now, just trying to begin our relationship. I think it’s a really important one,” said McDaniels. “Again, as I said when I was introduced, I’m really looking forward to working with him. He’s won a lot of games. I feel good with what we can do with Derek as our quarterback.”

This past season, Derek Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs. He passed for 4,804 yards, which was fifth-most in the NFL.

Carr is about to enter his ninth NFL season, all with the Raiders. He is in the last year of a five-year contract.

“No specific things relative to extending that at this point, but that doesn’t mean that that’s not gonna change,” said McDaniels. “We are aware of where we’re at on that, in that process.”