INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It appeared the Las Vegas Raiders had turned a corner. Less than one month ago, they were 2-7.

But then they won three straight games, two in overtime, and quarterback Derek Carr had thrown for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns in all three.

On Thursday night, Carr threw for 137 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, and the Raiders lost to the Rams, 17-16.

Las Vegas (5-8) led 13-3 at halftime, and 16-10 with less than 15 seconds to play in the game.

“You know, it hurts, but we put ourselves in that position,” said Carr, who had a 36.9 passer rating on Thursday, the lowest passer rating of his NFL career. “We won however many games in a row, but it doesn’t mean you win the next one. And it’s hard, it’s tough. But we put ourselves in that position. It’s nobody else’s fault.”

Davante Adams led all Raiders receivers with three catches for 71 yards.