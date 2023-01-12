LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Derek Carr is the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and fourth-quarter comebacks.

But he has only played in one playoff game.

Carr was benched for the final two games of the regular season, and if he is on the team beyond February 15th, the Raiders owe him $40 million.

On Thursday, he said goodbye to the fans in a post on social media.

“Raider Nation it breaks my heart (that) I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person. We certainly have been on a rollercoaster in our nine years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heartbreaking moments and thrilling game-winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.

“It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the offseason. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.

“Thank you to the city of Oakland for taking us in. Thank you to the city of Las Vegas for allowing us to proudly call you home. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, all my coaches, staff, and everyone that helped me these last nine years in those two buildings. Thanks to all of Raider Nation that supported, encouraged, pushed and uplifted me at different times along this journey. Raider Nation truly is special.

“I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way. That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I’ve always wanted and what I will continue to work towards.”