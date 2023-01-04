HENDERSON, Nev. (KSEE/KGPE) – Davante Adams is about to wrap up his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams, who is headed to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl, set a franchise record over the weekend. He now has 1,443 receiving yards in 2022, the most receiving yards in a single season in Raiders history.

On Wednesday, Davante Adams was asked about his future in the ‘Silver and Black,’ regardless of whether Derek Carr is his quarterback in 2023.

“You know, I wouldn’t have ended up here originally, probably, if Derek wasn’t here,” said Adams of his college quarterback at Fresno State. “But it doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here. That’s my boy, obviously I’ve got his back through anything. I think I have made that more than clear. I support him, I support everything that he has moving forward as well.

“My dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider, obviously. At this point, I want to, obviously, try to make this thing work and continuing on doing what I’m doing here.”