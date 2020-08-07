3 Raiders opt out of upcoming NFL season

Raiders

by: Chris Maathuis

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday was the deadline for NFL players to opt out of this upcoming season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the clock ran out, three Las Vegas Raiders chose to sit out. Those players will get a $150,000 advance from next season’s salary.

As for the rest of the team, they are making the most of the space inside the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Head Coach Jon Gruden says the facility has made it easy to protect everyone during this pandemic, and the team has plans in place moving forward.

“We have two fields working at the same time,” said Gruden. “We change the players and the coaches every day so everyone has a chance to interact with one another. We have a lot of depth in this staff, a lot of young coaches on the rise. We are preparing for any contingency plans that could come up.”

Because the preseason was canceled, right now, the first home game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Of course, this season will be played without fans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.