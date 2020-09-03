Raiders lineman Richie Incognito talks about upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders Offensive Lineman Richie Incognito has become one of the NFL’s best comeback stories. After going through turmoil in his career he has helped build one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. He answered questions from the media about the upcoming Raiders season.

The Raiders are beginning their first season in Las Vegas. They open on the road at Carolina September 13, then play their first game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas September 21.

