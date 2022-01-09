Raiders advance to playoffs after beating Chargers 35-32 in OT

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Las Vegas Raiders will be heading to the playoffs after beating the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on Sunday night.

During overtime, the Raiders made a field goal to win the final game of the season against their division rival, 35 to 32.

In a wild match-up, both teams had the opportunity to secure a playoff spot if the game ended in a tie.

However, with their loss, the Chargers have now been eliminated from playoff contention.

“It’s not “Just Tie, Baby,”” the Raiders said in a tweet, a playful take on former coach Al Davis’ iconic ‘Just win, baby’ motto.

The Raiders last made the playoffs in 2016 while they were still playing in Oakland.

The team went on to lose after Fresno State alum Derek Carr broke his leg and was unable to start as quarterback in the first game of the playoffs.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Raiders for the first-round game on Saturday.

The kick-off at Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PST on KSEE24.