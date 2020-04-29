Quarterback Sean Chambers tweets he is “fully cleared!!”

The Fresno State football team is not scheduled to play Wyoming in 2020. The only way those teams meet is if they both advance to the Mountain West Championship game.

Of course, there still has to be a season.

But if (and when) the NCAA is given the green light on that, Sean Chambers will have already been given his own green light. Chambers tweeted on Tuesday that he is “finally cleared” and that the “season can’t come soon enough.”

Just got word from Doc… finally cleared!! Thanks to God!! Season can’t come soon enough… time to finish what we started. 😈 — Sean Chambers (@seanmat10) April 28, 2020

Chambers, a native of Kerman, is the quarterback at Wyoming who had to have season-ending surgery last year to repair cartilage in his left knee. He has started eleven games for the Cowboys in his career, passing for 1,181 yards and ten touchdowns, while rushing for 896 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.