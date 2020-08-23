Bayern celebrates CL title in darkness after beating PSG

PSG’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas reaches for the ball during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.(Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Beating a drum, his Bayern Munich jersey replaced by a “Champions of Europe” T-shirt, Joshua Kimmich wanted to savor the scene of glory.

Ninety minutes after setting up the goal that won Bayern’s sixth European Cup, Kimmich returned to the confetti-covered pitch where Paris Saint-Germain had been beaten 1-0 on Sunday night.

Soon he was joined, sitting in the center circle, by Bayern teammates David Alaba and Serge Gnabry. Before long the lights went out on the Stadium of Light.

In the darkness of the Lisbon stadium, the players remained in celebration and contemplation. On a continent where more than 200,000 have died from the coronavirus, the longest and most disrupted of peacetime men’s European football seasons ended in emptiness and near silence.

“When you win a title like this with brothers on the pitch,” Kimmich said shortly after the full time whistle, “that’s the maximum you can ask for.”

Just a few hundred people were allowed into the Benfica stadium, due to pandemic restrictions, to see PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman head in the winner from Kimmich’s cross in the 59th minute.

While Bayern won its first final since 2013, PSG has yet to lift the European Cup despite more than $1 billion being spent on players in nine years.

More than $500 million was spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria but PSG looked far from formidable or threatening against the Bavarian giants who felt more assured on European club football’s biggest stage.

As the costly front three were frustrated in front of goal, it was instead a winger who was born in Paris and started his career at PSG who inflicted the blow.

Coman scored Bayern’s 43rd goal of a perfect European campaign that has seen Bayern become the first team to win all 11 Champions League matches.

“I feel a lot of happiness, but also sadness for PSG,” said Coman, who left his boyhood club in 2014 — first for Juventus — after feeling undervalued. “It hurts my heart a bit.”

The win capped an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who emerged from the shadows in November, with a promotion to the top coaching job with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.

The European Cup joins the Bundesliga trophy — won for an eighth successive season — and the German Cup.

“We all know where we’ve come from this season,” Bayern forward Thomas Müller said. “There are no secrets, we just kept moving forward. Obviously we have a lot of quality in the team, but we also have the spirit. The boys are prepared to suffer. ”

The season is now over — three months later than planned due to the pandemic pause in play — with Bayern treble winners just as it was in 2013.

Bayern joins deposed champion Liverpool as six-time champions of Europe, only behind AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13). It was the first final to end 1-0 since Real Madrid beat Juventus in 1998 which was also the last final to feature teams who qualified as domestic champions.

But the singing PSG contingent around the directors’ box was silenced in a stadium that was largely empty due to coronavirus restrictions. And when the final whistle blew, Neymar was in tears, embraced by rival Alaba.

“We weren’t clinical enough,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. “We want Kylian and Ney to always score, but you can’t ask for that.”

PSG’s footballing superstars were subdued at a final which lacked usual pre-match entertainment from pop stars.

Not that PSG lacked chances to take the lead at a final that should have been played in Istanbul in May, rather than the Portuguese capital in late August when seasons usually begin not end.

Only the presence of “Istanbul” on the match ball that Neymar struck at Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 18th was a reminder here of the pandemic-enforced change of location.

Neymar did spark the move that saw Ander Herrera and Di Maria combine but the Argentine could only strike over.

And an interchange between Herrera and Mbappé before halftime ended with a weak shot from the French forward.

“It was tough because he had a big injury and missed a lot of training sessions,” Tuchel said of Mbappe. “It’s a miracle he was with us.”

Perhaps the only surprise was that there was no 56th goal of the season by Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski.

For once his scoring contribution was not needed as this season like no other ended with a 21st successive win for Bayern as part of a 30-game unbeaten run.

“So many people deserve credit for this victory,” Flick said. “You saw during winter how much determination we have in this team, which is obviously something you wish for as a coach.”

