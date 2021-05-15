PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’21: A trivia quiz for a century of PGAs

How well do you know PGA Championship history? Try this quiz:

1. Where was the first PGA Championship held in 1916?

a.) Valhalla GC

b.) Siwanoy CC

c.) Newport CC

2. Arnold Palmer and Jordan Spieth are among three players missing the PGA Championship for the career Grand Slam. Who is the other?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Tom Watson

3. Name the oldest player to win the PGA Championship.

a.) Julius Boros

b.) Jerry Barber

c.) Raymond Floyd

4. Who holds the largest margin of victory in stroke play at the PGA Championship?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) Lee Trevino

5. Who was the first player to win consecutive PGA Championships?

a.) James Barnes

b.) Walter Hagen

c.) Tiger Woods

6. Who has won the most professional majors without ever winning the PGA Championship?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Tom Watson

7. What is the name of the PGA Championship trophy?

a.) Wanamaker Trophy

b.) Havemeyer Trophy

c.) Hagen Cup

8. Who was the last alternate to win the PGA Championship?

a.) Y.E. Yang

b.) John Daly

c.) Dave Marr

9. Who was the first European-born player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play?

a.) Nick Faldo

b.) Padraig Harrington

c.) Martin Kaymer

10. Who was the first player to shoot 63 in the PGA Championship?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Brad Faxon

c.) Bruce Crampton

11. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship on the same course twice?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Byron Nelson

c.) Tiger Woods

12. Who holds the largest margin of victory in match play at the PGA Championship?

a.) Paul Runyan

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Bobby Jones

13. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship in three decades.

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

14. Who finished runner-up in the last PGA Championship that was match play and then won the first PGA Championship that was stroke play?

a.) Walter Burkemo

b.) Dow Finsterwald

c.) Doug Ford

15. Jack Nicklaus once held three major championship trophies at the same time. Which one was he missing?

a.) PGA Championship

b.) U.S. Open

c.) British Open

16. Who won the PGA Championship for his only sanctioned PGA Tour win?

a.) Jack Fleck

b.) Shaun Micheel

c.) Rich Beem

17. Name the only player to win and lose in a sudden-death playoff at the PGA Championship.

a.) Gene Littler

b.) Davis Love III

c.) Lanny Wadkins

18. Name the only player to shoot 63 in two PGA Championship victories.

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Nick Price

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. a

4. b

5. a

6. c

7. a

8. b

9. b

10. c

11. c

12. a

13. a

14. b

15. c

16. b

17. c

18. a