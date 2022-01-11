Orlando Robinson leads Bulldogs past San Jose State

The Fresno State men’s basketball team secured a 79-59 victory over Mountain West foe San Jose State on Tuesday. The Bulldogs returned to action for the first time since December 28 after having three games postponed due to COVID.

Junior duo Orlando Robinson and Anthony Holland recorded a combined 51 points and 23 rebounds. Robinson secured his 19th career double-double in the victory. Fresno State has now won nine straight games against the SJSU Spartans.

Orlando Robinson became the 34th Bulldog player to score 1,000 points in program history. After Tuesday’s win the junior forward has a total 1,008 career points.

Anthony Holland earned a new career-high scoring 20 points and tallied the second double-double of his career.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 11-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Fresno State is undefeated when playing at home at a perfect 8-0.

The Bulldogs continue conference play on Friday, January 14 on the road at UNLV. Opening tip is scheduled for 8 p.m.