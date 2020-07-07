On This Day in History (2010): Madison Bumgarner earns first MLB win

On this day ten years ago, Madison Bumgarner picked up his first Major League win.

It came against the Brewers on July 6th, 2010.

Bumgarner pitched eight innings, allowing just three hits and no runs. He also struck out five batters. And he got a base hit, a single, in the sixth inning of the Giants’ 6-1 victory.

Bumgarner began the 2010 season in Fresno.

He made 14 appearances for the Grizzlies, all starts, and went 7-1 with a 3.16 ERA. Bumgarner would also go on to win seven games for the Giants that season.

They won the World Series.

