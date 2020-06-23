On This Day in History (1990): Bobby Cox returns for his second stint as Braves manager

On this day 30 years ago, Bobby Cox became the Atlanta Braves’ manager.

Again.

Cox, who managed the Braves from 1978-1981, returned as the team’s manager on June 22nd, 1990. He stayed until 2010, and during that time the Braves won 14 division titles (all in a row), five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series.

Cox, the fourth-winningest manager in Major League Baseball history, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. A graduate of Selma High School, he is also in the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame, inducted in 1981.

